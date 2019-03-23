Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Lamont):

On March 20, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec). Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Christine, Bryan and Janice, and Paul and Heather. Much loved Grandma of her many grand and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff and management of Anthony Wilding for their love, care, and support of Fae during her time with them. Messages to the McCorkindale family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch. A Funeral service for Fae will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, on Monday, March 25, at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Sunshine passes, shadows fall,

But love and memories outlast them all.

In our hearts her memory is kept,

To have, to cherish, to never forget







