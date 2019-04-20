Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Peacehaven Village, Invercargill, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, with her loving family by her side, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Dennis Trower (Christchurch), Marie (Rangiora), Jan and David Anderson (Invercargill), Jill (Melbourne), Keith and Jo (Telford, UK), the late Wayne and special Mum of Denise Gibson, much loved and devoted Nana of Andru, Ben; Sam, Lauren, Stephen, Jonathan, Tim; Naomi, Isaac, and Eloise, loved great-Nana of Millie, Henry, Rafael, Evie, and baby Roos-Gray. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the Guise and Campbell families, and much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews.

'Safe in the Lord's care'

Funeral details later.







Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019

