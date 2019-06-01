SPENCER,
Eulalie Marion (Lale):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Ilam Lifecare, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother of John, Jack (Derek), and Mark. Loved by her grandchildren Melissa (Lissy), Jody, Shane, Jacqueline, Whytney, Matthew, and Amanda, and all her great-grandchildren. The Family would like to thank Kelly and all the other caring staff at Ilam Lifecare. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Lale's request a Private Cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019