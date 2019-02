Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther HAWKINS. View Sign



Esther Winnifred:

Passed away peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village, on February 22, 2019, in her 84th year. Cherished wife of the late Brian Hawkins. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Neville, Peter and Emma, Sharon and Tony, Janice, Tony and Lynn, and Andrew. Grandmother of Silvia and Mike, Elliot, Hollie, and Charlotte. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Nola, Colin and Rosa, Claude and Lorna, Ila and Toddie, Thelma and Alan, and Tony and Anne (France). Treasured aunty to her many nieces and nephews. At the wishes of the family, a private service has been held for Esther. Messages to the family can be sent to the Hawkins Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444.







