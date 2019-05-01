Esme MCLEAN

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
063490202
McLEAN, Esmé Josephine:
On April 30, 2019, peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, at the grand age of nearly 95 years young. Much loved and cherished wife of the late John. Loved Mum of Trevor and Mary (Christchurch), Bernard and Ruth (Christchurch), Mary and the late Bryan Gilbert (Feilding), Catherine Sloan (Wanganui), Yvonne and Dan King (Auckland). Loved Nana and Gran of Simon; Leith, Alice; Nathan, Hamish, Alicia; Sebastian; Lavinia, and Marcus. A loved Great-Nana of Taylor, Sam; Joshua, and Max. Special thanks to staff of Kowhainui Rest Home for their loving care of Mum over the last
2 years. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Esmé in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary for Esmé will be recited in the Church on Friday Evening at 5.30pm.
