Esmé Addey (nee Legat):

On March 5, 2019, passed away peacefully with loving family by her side, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William Felton, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Virginia and Robert, Michael and Heléne, Deborah, Simon and Tracey, Sarah and Darren, and cherished by her 13 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. Thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Ilam Retirement, and Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Esmé Felton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Esmé's life will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, 43 School Road, Yaldhurst, on Monday, March 11, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







