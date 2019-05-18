SMITH,
Esma Muriel (Esmay):
On Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, peacefully at Brookhaven Retirement Village with family at her side, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rodney (Rod), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Sue, Sheryl and Trevor, Rosanne and Wayne. Loved Grandma of Adam and Sarah, Pam and Gary, Katie and Jerry, Megan and Ben, and of her 8 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Esmay Smith, C/- 19 London Street, Richmond Christchurch. The Funeral Service for Esmay will be held at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, 278 Main North Road and Daniels Road, Redwood, on Saturday, May 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from May 18 to May 22, 2019