Passed away peacefully at Elmswood Retirement Village, on Friday, March 8, 2019, in his 102nd year. Loving husband of Joan, in their 78th year of marriage, respected and loved father of David, and Ian, loved father-in-law of Deborah, and Bernadette, and also Tess, loved grandfather of Michael and his partner Lenka, Christopher and his partner Whitney, Matthew and his wife Hannah, and Jessica and her partner Nat; Hannah and her partner Tim, Jeanne and her husband Jorge, and Joel and his wife Tarren, great- grandfather of Lorenzo, Samuel, Erik; and Christopher, and loved uncle of Bill. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Errol Cocks, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Errol's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 13, at 10.00am.







