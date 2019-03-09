WILSON, Ernesteen:
Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019, at Timaru Hospital. Loved daughter of the late Ann and Sylvester Muir. Beloved wife of the late Noel Wilson. Dearly loved mother of Heather and Karen, Tracey and Gary, and the late Vicky. Much loved sister of Enid, Linda, Steven, and the late John and June. Adored Nana to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for Ernesteen will be held at Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora, on Monday, March 11 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019