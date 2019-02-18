Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest NIGHTINGALE. View Sign



Ernest (Ernie):

On February 15, 2019 at Summerset at Bishopscourt; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorna for 68 years, loved father and father-in-law of Len and Alide, Richard and Bernice, Margaret and Mike, and Bruce, loved grandfather of Tom, Jack, Gretchen, Ron, Mark, and Tysonne, loved great grandfather of Ethan and Briar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Noelene and loved brother of the late Cecil, Fred, and Beryl. A service to celebrate Ernie's life will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, corner Andersons Bay Road and Oxford Street, Dunedin at 3.00pm on Thursday, February 21, followed by private cremation. Messages to Unit 23, Summerset at Bishopscourt, 36 Shetland Street, Dunedin 9010.







