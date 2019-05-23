ATKINSON, Erin Elizabeth:
On May 21, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Ivan, loving, supportive, beautiful and caring mother of Tony, Deborah, and Dean, great fun loving mother-in-law of Mel, Dan, and Rachel, cherished and adored nana of Tyler, and Walker; Chris, and Hannah; Bailee, and Paige. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Bryan and Trish Pearce and family. A special thank you to the team at Rosewood Rest Home for their special care of Erin. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Erin Atkinson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Erin's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, May 25, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2019