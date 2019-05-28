Eric WILSON

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with you Joy and family please accept my..."
    - Joy MITCHELL DOLAN
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Allan & Jeckney Abernethy
Death Notice

WILSON,
Eric Raymond (Curly):
7.7.1924 - 26.05.2019
In his 95th year. Loved husband of Joy, and a loving father of Margaret, Jill, Susie, John, and Robby. Loved grandad of Bobby-Jo, Thaddeus, Angus, Seth, and Genevieve; Steven, Anahera, Patrick, Lucy, Phillip, Rogene, and Josiah. A great-grandad of Markere, Tipene, and Storm, Fleur and Madeline. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 568, Rangiora. The Service to celebrate Curly's life will be held at Rossburn Reception Centre, Sparks Lane, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Friday, May 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 28, 2019
