Eric Trevor (Trevor):

Passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka. In his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. So dearly loved and loving father and father-in-law of Carol and Colin, and Quentin and Heather. Cherished Grandpa of Amelia and Jeremy, Brydon and Leisha and Garrett. Loved Great-Grandpa of Zoey and Theo. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Margaret, the late Alison and Esme, brother-in-law of Walter, and a loved uncle. Special friend of Nina and Enya. An extraordinary man who will be remembered always for his love, integrity, compassion and wisdom.







