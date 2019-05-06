DAVIDSON, Eric Arthur:
On May 4, 2019, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Fay, loved father of Jane (Waikouaiti), and Peter Davidson, loved father-in-law of Mary, cherished grandfather of Julia Driessens, and Brian Driessens (Rolleston); Adam, Kate, and Ronan Davidson, loved brother-in-law of Sr Deirdre Nelson, and Maureen Nelson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eric Davidson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Eric will be held in St Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 23 Cass Street, Kaiapoi on Wednesday, May 8 at 1.30pm, interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2019