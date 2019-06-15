ANDERSON, Eric Johnson:
Passed away at Karadean Rest Home, Oxford, on June 13, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of Olive for 61 years. Loved father and father-in-law of James, Michael, David and Judith. Special Gaffy to Anita and Luke. Loved by his family in the UK and Australia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Anderson Family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Wednesday, June 19, at 11.00am, with interment to follow at Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 15, 2019