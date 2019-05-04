DENTON, Enid Alice
(nee Cain):
On May 3, 2019, peacefully at Fitzroy of Merivale Christchurch. In her 102nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Harry. Loved sister of Beryl Cain. Loved sister-in-law ofIsabel Montgomery (deceased), Warren Denton (deceased) and Ngaire Denton (deceased), Margaret Quigley Milligan (deceased), Rod Milligan (deceased), Gordon Quigley (deceased), and Heather Negus Tangye. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Loved by her many cousins. Enid's family wish to sincerely thank the management and staff at Fitzroy of Merivale for their love and care of Enid. A service of thanks for a long life well lived, will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Pound Street, Amberley, on Monday, May 6 at 11.00am. Interment at Balcairn Cemetery to follow. Messages to the Denton family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from May 4 to May 6, 2019