DAY, Enid (nee Evans):

Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on June 2, 2019, in her 90th year; dearly loved wife of Pat (dec), loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Karen (Ashburton), Joyce and Peter Speedy (Christchurch), Adrian and Jody (Gulf Harbour), loved mother-in-law of Lynette, loved grandmother of Monique, Caroline and Cleighten, John and Magenta; Kelly and Malcolm, Sonya and Bevan; Joshua and Hannah, Luke and of her great-grandchildren Nova, Fife; Maisie, Harriet and Charlotte; Aidan and Seth. A Requiem Mass for Enid will be held at St Thomas' Catholic Church, corner Wai-iti and Mountainview Roads, Timaru, on Thursday, June 6, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to the Sacred Heart Basillica Earthquake Repairs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Grateful thanks to the staff and residents at Strathallan Lifecare for their loving care and companionship, and also to Dr Bruce Small for his special care. Messages to the Day Family c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

