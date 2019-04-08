LARSON, Elva Doreen:
On April 5, 2019, passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 78 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ang and Chris, Jarrod and Sally, loved gran of Zac. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elva Larson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Elva will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 10, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2019