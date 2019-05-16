CUDMORE, Elsie (Olga):
Passed away peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home, on May 9, 2019. Loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and Kevin Buckley. Loving nana of Chris and Lauren Buckley. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Dawn and the late Allan Greenfell, Ray Bellam (deceased), Max Bellam (deceased), Jack Bellam (deceased), Graham (deceased) and Maureen Bellam. Very much loved by her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Holmwood Rest Home for their loving care of Olga. Messages to the family PO Box 5317, Papanui, Christchurch. In accordance with the family wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2019