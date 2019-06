BANNAN, Elsie:

08.03.1933 - 09.06.2018

You loved me from the start

A bond so strong we'll never part

Happy times we shared together

Making memories that will last forever

Always so funny, always so kind

There is few on this earth we are likely to find

You were so special, you were so true

There is not one day I don't think of you

You are missed so much and loved me like no other

I find you in the beauty of life, my dearest Mother.

xxxx