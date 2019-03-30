Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen ORMEROD. View Sign



On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Parklands Care Home, Christchurch. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (Bert), and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Russell Thomson (Christchurch). A loved grandmother of Paula and Raed El Sarraf, and Fiona. Loved great-grandmother of Layla, Zain, and Adam. Grateful thanks to both Parklands Care Home and Brookhaven Rest Home for their love and care. Messages may be sent to the Ormerod Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A graveside service for Ellen will be held at Fairhall Cemetery, New Renwick Road, Blenheim, on Tuesday, April 2, at 1.00pm.







ORMEROD, Ellen:On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Parklands Care Home, Christchurch. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (Bert), and a loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Russell Thomson (Christchurch). A loved grandmother of Paula and Raed El Sarraf, and Fiona. Loved great-grandmother of Layla, Zain, and Adam. Grateful thanks to both Parklands Care Home and Brookhaven Rest Home for their love and care. Messages may be sent to the Ormerod Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A graveside service for Ellen will be held at Fairhall Cemetery, New Renwick Road, Blenheim, on Tuesday, April 2, at 1.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers