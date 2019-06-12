VEITCH, Elizabeth McCaa:
Peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Rosecourt Village. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the George, loved mother of Ron and his partner Carolyn, loved nan of Matthew and Emma (Melbourne), Hannah, and Meagan; Liam, and Ella, loved great-grandmother of Jordan and close friend of Linda and Murray. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, parking and entrance from Wilkinsons Road, This Day (Wednesday), at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 12, 2019