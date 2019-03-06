SIM,
Elizabeth Ann (nee Percy):
On February 28, 2019, peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Andrew (Methven), loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Karen, Michael, Diana and Andrew. Devoted and adored Grandmother of Kate and Nick. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Dick and Kate Percy, and her nephews and their families. A huge thank you to Aleshia and all the staff at Parklane Retirement Village for their amazing care of Lizzie. A private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019