Peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Merivale Retirement Village. In her 92nd year. Beloved sister of the late Vacy and dear friend of Anna and Susie. Sincere thanks for the care and compassion shown to Elizabeth, during her years at Merivale Retirement Village and the Florence Nightingale Agency. Messages to the Reid family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Flowers gratefully declined. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life, will be held in St Andrew's at Rangi Ruru Church, 16 Merivale Lane, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







REID, Elizabeth:Peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Merivale Retirement Village. In her 92nd year. Beloved sister of the late Vacy and dear friend of Anna and Susie. Sincere thanks for the care and compassion shown to Elizabeth, during her years at Merivale Retirement Village and the Florence Nightingale Agency. Messages to the Reid family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Flowers gratefully declined. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life, will be held in St Andrew's at Rangi Ruru Church, 16 Merivale Lane, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Mar. 8, 2019

