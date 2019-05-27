MORRIS,
Elizabeth Mary (Betty):
On May 25, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 91st year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl, Stewart, Ross and the late Mere, Geoffrey, and Pete and Jo, loved Nana of Jason, Carl, Yvette, Rachel, and Andrew, and great-grandmother of Logan, and Alexander. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Elizabeth Morris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Betty will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019