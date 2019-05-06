Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisabeth CSURGAI. View Sign Death Notice



Elisabeth Charlotte:

On May 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Andrew, loved daughter of Elisabeth. Loved grandmother of Daniel, Jake, and Timmy Luxton. Messages may be addressed to the Csurgai family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/eccsurgai0305. A Celebration of Elisabeth's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 1.00pm.







