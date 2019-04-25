ALBERTS,
Elisabeth Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2019, aged 54. Much adored wife of Anthony, much loved mother of Robyn and James, daughter of Margaret and the late Peter, sister of Lesley, Michael and Philip, sister-in-law of Jenny and Athelone, daughter-in-law to the late Harry and May. Elisabeth had a huge and devoted love for family, music and God.
"May you rest in peace
My Love and remember that
I will adore you forever".
Messages may be addressed to the Alberts family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated can be made online at bit.ly/emalberts2304. A Requiem Mass for Elisabeth will be celebrated at St Michael and All Angels Church, 86-90 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Saturday, April 27, at 2.00pm. Limited parking in the church and school grounds but the Litchfield Street Car Park is a one-minute walk from the church.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2019