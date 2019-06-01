WATKINS,
Elaine Mary (nee Brown):
3 June 1942 -
16 December 2018
David, Glenys, Peter and families, along with Elaine's siblings, wish to thank all who cared for her over her long illness including Hospice Southland, the team at the Oncology Departments at both Kew Hospital and Dunedin Hospital, Dr Lolita and staff at South City Medical Centre, and Bevan and team at J Fraser & Sons Funeral Directors. That Mum/Elaine was able to arrange her own funeral was a source of both comfort and amusement for her and all of us. We wish to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, kindness and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
