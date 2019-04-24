WALLACE,
Eileen Mary (née Eckhoff):
On April 21, 2019, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Dave, loved sister of the late Norma, the late Bert, and June. Loved mother of Russell, Owen, and Malcolm, and loved mother-in-law of Linda, Kay, Gloria, and Rhonda, loving grandmother of Matthew, Emma, Phoebe, Jamie, Jacqui, Cameron, Mariella and Jago, loving great-grandmother of Cohen and Lara, Jayden and Kayla, and a loved aunt and great-aunt. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Hancock, and Val and the caring staff at Elmswood Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Eileen Wallace, PO Box 36374, Christchurch 8146. The Funeral Service for Eileen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, April 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019