McENTYRE, Eileen Beatrice:
On May 26, 2019, peacefully at her home at Maryville Courts Retirement Village, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin Mc Entyre. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Maria and Tailusi, Patrick, Mark and Rea, and Anne and Tim. Loved Grandmother of Tom, Jane, Tamatoa, Mika, Ruairi, Shanti, and Tara. Loved Great-Grandmother of Romeo and Jonty.
May She Rest in Peace
Messages to the McEntyre family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 30, at 10.00am, followed by burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road.
Published in The Press from May 28 to May 29, 2019