HUDSON, Eileen Alice:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen HUDSON.
On March 4, 2019, peacefully at Wesley Hospital, aged 102 years. Dearly loved and loving wife for 56 years of the late Lewis Hudson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Hélène Hudson, Sue Mullord, Bridget and Gary Rees, and Graeme. Loving Nana of Sarah, Julia and great-grandson Lewis; Alice and Katie; Jenny, Peter, and Lucy; Katherine, Vicky, Paul, and Richard. In lieu of flowers donations to the City Mission would be appreciated and may be made on line tobit.ly/eahudson0403. Messages to the Hudson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private family funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019