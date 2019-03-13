Eileen HUDSON

HUDSON, Eileen Alice:
On March 4, 2019, peacefully at Wesley Hospital, aged 102 years. Dearly loved and loving wife for 56 years of the late Lewis Hudson. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Hélène Hudson, Sue Mullord, Bridget and Gary Rees, and Graeme. Loving Nana of Sarah, Julia and great-grandson Lewis; Alice and Katie; Jenny, Peter, and Lucy; Katherine, Vicky, Paul, and Richard. In lieu of flowers donations to the City Mission would be appreciated and may be made on line tobit.ly/eahudson0403. Messages to the Hudson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private family funeral has been held.

Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019
