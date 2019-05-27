WILSON,
Edward George (Ned):
Passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019, at Granger House Rest Home, Greymouth. Much loved husband of the late Beverly, and much loved father of Stephen, Paul (deceased), Gregory, and Joan and grandson Tyler. Loved brother of Michael and Janice. A friend to many who will be sadly missed. Life member of Marist and West Coast Rugby Union. Messages to 58 Marlborough Street, Greymouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Ned at St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday, May 29, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary at the church on Tuesday at 6.30pm.
Resting in the care of
Anisy Funeral Home
Greymouth
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019