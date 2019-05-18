Edward PREBBLE

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy to Colleen and family very sorry to..."
    - Jan Booker
  • "Please accept our condolences from Members of the Air New..."
    - Committee Air NZ retirees Club
  • "We are sorry to hear of Teds passing. Our Deepest Sympathy..."
    - David and Pam Jackson
Service Information
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
095347300
Death Notice

PREBBLE,
Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted):
Born October 7, 1931, died May 11, 2019, suddenly in Auckland. In his 88th year. Loved husband of Colleen, Dad to Graeme (dec), and Malcolm and Michelle. Beloved Papa to Jessica and Alice.
"An irreplaceable presence
in all our lives who will be sadly missed"
A Memorial Service will be held for Ted at the Russley Golf Club, Memorial Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2.00pm. Ted will be interred privately.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street
Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.