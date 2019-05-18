PREBBLE,
Edward Arthur Thomas (Ted):
Born October 7, 1931, died May 11, 2019, suddenly in Auckland. In his 88th year. Loved husband of Colleen, Dad to Graeme (dec), and Malcolm and Michelle. Beloved Papa to Jessica and Alice.
"An irreplaceable presence
in all our lives who will be sadly missed"
A Memorial Service will be held for Ted at the Russley Golf Club, Memorial Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2.00pm. Ted will be interred privately.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington Street
Howick, Auckland
Ph 09 534 7300
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019