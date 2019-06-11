GOSLIN,
Edward John (Eddie):
Peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Wesleycare. Aged 85 years. Father of Murray, and Vicky, loved brother of Beverley Baxter and the late Alfie, Cyril, Pat, Irene, Bill, Ronnie and Neta and a loved uncle. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Asthma Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Eddie's life, will be held in The Woolston Club, 43 Hargood Street, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2019