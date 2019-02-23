|
PAGET, Edna:
(late of Sefton, Oxford and Rakaia) On February 16, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved wife of the late Joe, and loved mother of the late Susan, Beverly, and Francis. Much loved Nana of Tom, Sandy, and Scott, and great-grandmother of Ashley, Hannah, Mitchell, Lisa, and Taylor. In her 94th year.
At Rest
Messages 93 East Belt, Rangiora 7400. A private family service has been held at Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 23, 2019