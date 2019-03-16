Edna GREEN

GREEN, Edna Lorraine:
On March 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 81 years. Much loved wife and best friend of Gilbert for 59 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Neville, Les and Cheryl, loved grandma of Tash, Sam and Vanessa, Amy, and great-grandma of Nikkia, Maddy; Cameron, Aubrey, Cohen; loved sister and sister-in-law of Thelma and John Turnbull, Russell (deceased), and Evan Parker, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of the Coronary Care Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support of Edna. A Memorial Service for Edna will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019
