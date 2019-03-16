Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna GREEN. View Sign



On March 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 81 years. Much loved wife and best friend of Gilbert for 59 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Neville, Les and Cheryl, loved grandma of Tash, Sam and Vanessa, Amy, and great-grandma of Nikkia, Maddy; Cameron, Aubrey, Cohen; loved sister and sister-in-law of Thelma and John Turnbull, Russell (deceased), and Evan Parker, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of the Coronary Care Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support of Edna. A Memorial Service for Edna will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm.







GREEN, Edna Lorraine:On March 14, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, after a brief illness, aged 81 years. Much loved wife and best friend of Gilbert for 59 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Neville, Les and Cheryl, loved grandma of Tash, Sam and Vanessa, Amy, and great-grandma of Nikkia, Maddy; Cameron, Aubrey, Cohen; loved sister and sister-in-law of Thelma and John Turnbull, Russell (deceased), and Evan Parker, and a loved aunt, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of the Coronary Care Unit, Christchurch Hospital, for their care and support of Edna. A Memorial Service for Edna will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, March 20, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers