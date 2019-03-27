In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna DENNISON. View Sign



DENNISON, Edna Mavis:

A year has passed so quickly, yet time has stayed still,

From the last time you smiled and we heard you talk at will.

To see you sitting so tall in your chair,

To have a chat and just have you here.

Your love now comes from Heaven above,

You're in our thoughts, decisions and actions, surrounding us in a blanket of love.

In all that we are and all that we do,

We will always miss our wonderful mother and nana, always loving and caring for us, that was you.

Love - Sharron and Joel xxxx



Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019

