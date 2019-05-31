SIMPSON,
Edith Grace (Billie):
On May 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Ballarat Care Home, Rangiora. Aged 92 years. Wife of the late Geoffrey Simpson (dec 07.01.1989). Mother of Alan and Rosalind, mother-in-law of Adriana, and grandmother and great-grandmother. Patron of the Rangiora Golf Club. Billie's family wish to thank the staff at Ballarat Care Home for their care of Billie. A service for Billie will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 355 High Street, Rangiora, on Tuesday, June 4, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Simpson family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from May 31 to June 1, 2019