BAIRSTOW,
Edith Joan (Joan):
On May 25, 2019, died peacefully, aged 96, at Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka. Dearly loved wife of the late Alfred Bairstow. Much loved mother of the late John Bairstow and late Liz Burt. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Stew Burt of Wanaka. Loved auntie of Robert, Bell and Gabby all of UK. A Celebration of Joan's amazing life will be held at St Columba's Anglican Church, 167 Upton St, Wanaka, on Thursday, June 6, at 2.00pm. Joan will be cremated and her ashes laid beside Alfred's, at The Harewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please donate to Aspiring Enliven Care Centre: https://psotago.org.nz/get-involved/donate/
Published in The Press on May 28, 2019