MURPHY, Dulcie Frances:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, March 1, 2019, in her 77th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Spud. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin; Trish and Craig. Loved Nana of Katie. A loved friend of Heather. Messages for Dulcie's family may be posted to the Murphy Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Memorial Service for Dulcie will be held in the Hanmer Springs Golf Club, 133 Argelins Road, Hanmer, on Tuesday, March 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019