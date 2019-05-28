Dulcia WISEMAN

G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

WISEMAN, Dulcia Anne:
On May 26, 2019, peacefully at Chatswood Rest Home. Adored wife of the late David, cherished mum of Lewis and Susan, Vaughan and Debbie, and Charmaine, loved and admired Nannie of Alexander, Daniel, Jasmine, Simone, and great-nannie of Paris, Sami, and Isla.
Sadly Missed
A Funeral Service for Dulcia will be held in the St Saviour's at Holy Trinity, Anglican Church, 17 Winchester Street, Lyttelton, on Wednesday, May 29, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment in the Diamond Harbour Cemetery, Stoddards Road, Diamond Harbour.

Published in The Press on May 28, 2019
