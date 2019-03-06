McDONALD, Dr Dugald Jan:
On February 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, after a short illness, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shirley, for 58 happy years. Admired and loved father and father-in-law of Quentin and Beatrice (Christchurch), and Matthew and partner Zarina (Singapore). Adored grandfather and Poppa of Sean and Teague (Perth), and Declan (Christchurch). Thank you to the Dr's and staff on Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, and Dugald's G.P. Dr Phil Jacobs for their love, care, and support of Dugald and family during this time. Messages to the McDonald family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Dugald's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019