Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Dugald MCDONALD. View Sign



On February 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, after a short illness, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shirley, for 58 happy years. Admired and loved father and father-in-law of Quentin and Beatrice (Christchurch), and Matthew and partner Zarina (Singapore). Adored grandfather and Poppa of Sean and Teague (Perth), and Declan (Christchurch). Thank you to the Dr's and staff on Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, and Dugald's G.P. Dr Phil Jacobs for their love, care, and support of Dugald and family during this time. Messages to the McDonald family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Dugald's request, a private cremation has been held.







McDONALD, Dr Dugald Jan:On February 28, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family, after a short illness, in his 81st year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shirley, for 58 happy years. Admired and loved father and father-in-law of Quentin and Beatrice (Christchurch), and Matthew and partner Zarina (Singapore). Adored grandfather and Poppa of Sean and Teague (Perth), and Declan (Christchurch). Thank you to the Dr's and staff on Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital, and Dugald's G.P. Dr Phil Jacobs for their love, care, and support of Dugald and family during this time. Messages to the McDonald family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Dugald's request, a private cremation has been held. Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers