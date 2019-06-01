Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Douglas (Doug):

On May 28, 2019, peacefully at home; aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Jan, much loved father and father-in-law of Shelley and Mark; Nigel and Anna, and Grandad of Aidan, Ollie; and Axton. The family wish to acknowledge the staff of Nurse Maude and Christchurch Hospital Oncology for the support and care shown to Doug. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at bit.ly/dstupples2805. Messages to the Stupples family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Doug will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10.30am.







