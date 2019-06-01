STOWELL,
Dorothy Jean (Dot)
(nee Sugden):
Died peacefully in her sleep at Homestead Ilam, on Thursday, May 30, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Brian Kitchen, Wendy and Johnathon Williams, Robyn and Cor Vink; and Christine and Alan Collett. Devoted grandma of Jodi, and Ross; Hamish, and Anita; and Melanie, Michael, and Ella. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dot Stowell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Dot's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019