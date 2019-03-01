ROCHE, Dorothy Rose
(nee Laredo):
Passed away peacefully in her Hospital Care Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. According to her wishes Dorothy has been privately cremated and her daughter Meagan will hold her ashes until Sharron and Adrienne return to New Zealand for the interment at Waipara. To all Dorothy's friends and extended family, thank you for being part of her 96 years of life. Thanks to the staff at the Elms Court for their wonderful care. Messages to the Roche Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Mar. 1, 2019