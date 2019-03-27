Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy PHILLIPS. View Sign



On Sunday, March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, Blenheim. In her 98th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Robbie Moore. Treasured Nana to Corbin, and Nathan and Yoma, and her great-grandchildren Natalie, Kieran, Hermione and Haku. Loved sister of Doreen and Bubbles (deceased), and Pearl. A special thank you to the staff at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village for Joyce's care over the last two years.

A Mum whose love and support will be sadly missed.

Messages may be sent to the Moore Family, 21 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201. At Joyce's request, a private cremation has taken place.







PHILLIPS, Dorothy (Joyce):On Sunday, March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, Blenheim. In her 98th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Robbie Moore. Treasured Nana to Corbin, and Nathan and Yoma, and her great-grandchildren Natalie, Kieran, Hermione and Haku. Loved sister of Doreen and Bubbles (deceased), and Pearl. A special thank you to the staff at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village for Joyce's care over the last two years.A Mum whose love and support will be sadly missed.Messages may be sent to the Moore Family, 21 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201. At Joyce's request, a private cremation has taken place. Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers