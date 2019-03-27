PHILLIPS, Dorothy (Joyce):
On Sunday, March 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village, Blenheim. In her 98th year. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Lyn and Robbie Moore. Treasured Nana to Corbin, and Nathan and Yoma, and her great-grandchildren Natalie, Kieran, Hermione and Haku. Loved sister of Doreen and Bubbles (deceased), and Pearl. A special thank you to the staff at Redwood Lifestyle Care & Village for Joyce's care over the last two years.
A Mum whose love and support will be sadly missed.
Messages may be sent to the Moore Family, 21 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201. At Joyce's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 27, 2019