Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Maples Lifecare with family at her side; in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late Geoffrey Newlands (Jock), loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Alan Stephenson, Delwyn and Jim Tatton, Lynelle and Avi Shemesh. Loved Nana of Matt and Alma, Emma and Adam; Sam and Jo, Thomas and Lisa, Poppy and Masahiro, Ae-Ran and Simon; Shelly and Tal, and Yoni. Great-Nana of Daisy, Mahina, Ivy and Aidan. The family would like to acknowledge Maples Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, April 16, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.







NEWLANDS, Dorothy Mae:Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, at Maples Lifecare with family at her side; in her 89th year. Loved wife of the late Geoffrey Newlands (Jock), loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Alan Stephenson, Delwyn and Jim Tatton, Lynelle and Avi Shemesh. Loved Nana of Matt and Alma, Emma and Adam; Sam and Jo, Thomas and Lisa, Poppy and Masahiro, Ae-Ran and Simon; Shelly and Tal, and Yoni. Great-Nana of Daisy, Mahina, Ivy and Aidan. The family would like to acknowledge Maples Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. A service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, April 16, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019

