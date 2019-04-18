Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy MORTON. View Sign



Peacefully at Lister Home, Waimate, on April 15, 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved eldest daughter of the late Stan and Margaret. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Margaret and the late Pat Murphy, Stan (dec) and Nancy, Betty and the late Jack Foley of Ranfurly, Jim and Margaret, and the late Elva. Much loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the staff at Lister Home for their dedicated care of Dot. A private mass and interment have been held.







Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2019

