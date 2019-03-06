LILLEY, Dorothy Forbes
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy LILLEY.
(Dot) (nee Cousins):
On March 3, 2019, peacefully at George Manning Life Care, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ted, loved sister of the late Mary, and much loved by her wider family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at George Manning for their loving care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dorothy Lilley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Dot's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Friday, March 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 6, 2019