Dorothy Elizabeth:
On April 14, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, loved mother of Andrew, loved step-mother of Vivienne, Neville, Grant, Patsy and a loved sister of Maureen. In lieu of flowers, donations to Akaroa Community Health Trust would be appreciated and may be sent to c/o 110 Rue Jolie, Akaroa 7520. Messages to the Fox family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Dorothy's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2019